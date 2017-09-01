After more than three decades of reporting on space, aviation and defense—28 of them here, first as a space reporter, the last 14 as executive editor—I am throttling back. I retire from Aviation Week with this issue. It has been quite a ride. I have flown in—and sometimes actually flown—a wide array of civil and military aircraft. I have floated in NASA’s weightless training aircraft, landed on an aircraft carrier, looked out the open end of a V-22 tiltrotor ...