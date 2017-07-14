While the debate about whether to split off air traffic services from the FAA may be soaking up all of the proverbial oxygen in Washington, other language in the FAA reauthorization pending in Congress also would lead to significant aviation policy changes. Measures lawmakers are considering could change regulations for commercial pilot training, drones, supersonic flight over land and so-called flag-of-convenience airlines. The newest issue to flare revolves around a Senate Republican ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"FAA Bills Spark Debates On Training, ATC, Drones And Sonic Booms" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.