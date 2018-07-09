The U.S. Marine Corps is retiring its first F-35B two years after it suffered a fire during a training flight. The fire exposed a flaw that is now being fixed fleet-wide. But the decision to shed the damaged aircraft, which could end up on display at a museum, comes at a time when the program is about to enter a critical round of testing and likely will not reach a long-standing price-reduction goal. Troubles for the F35B in question, No. BF06, began in October 2016, when a fire broke out ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"The F-35â€™s Ongoing Cost Challenges" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.