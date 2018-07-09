The U.S. Marine Corps is retiring its first F-35B two years after it suffered a fire during a training flight. The fire exposed a flaw that is now being fixed fleet-wide. But the decision to shed the damaged aircraft, which could end up on display at a museum, comes at a time when the program is about to enter a critical round of testing and likely will not reach a long-standing price-reduction goal. Troubles for the F35B in question, No. BF06, began in October 2016, when a fire broke out ...