BAE Systems is studying a series of concepts designed to improve the cockpit of the Eurofighter Typhoon, in preparation for the installation of new sensors. The company is looking at equipping the cockpit with wide-area displays and exploring the potential of augmented reality, using its Striker 2 advanced helmet to display the increased levels of data expected to emanate from new electronically scanned radar and a new generation of targeting pods that can deliver higher-fidelity ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Enhanced Typhoon Sensors Drive New Cockpit Architecture" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.