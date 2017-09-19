BAE Systems is studying a series of concepts designed to improve the cockpit of the Eurofighter Typhoon, in preparation for the installation of new sensors. The company is looking at equipping the cockpit with wide-area displays and exploring the potential of augmented reality, using its Striker 2 advanced helmet to display the increased levels of data expected to emanate from new electronically scanned radar and a new generation of targeting pods that can deliver higher-fidelity ...