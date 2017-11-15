A lifting body vehicle modeled after NASA’s 1990s-era HL-20 spaceplane design took a significant step closer to orbital flight following a long-awaited drop test in California, allowing developer Sierra Nevada Corp. to concentrate on a mid-2018 critical design review and ongoing construction of a fourth U.S. spacecraft to service the International Space Station. Following a NASA review of data collected during the 60-sec. glide flight over Edwards AFB in California on Nov. 11, Sierra ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Dream Chaser Drop Test Paves Way Toward Orbital Flight" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.