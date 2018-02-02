Something seems to have gone awry with the latest Raytheon Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block 2A intercept tests in Hawaii. It was meant to be the final developmental test of the upsized anti-ballistic exoatmospheric interceptor, and the first from a land-based Aegis Ashore facility. It would have also been the SM-3 Block 2A’s first shot against an intermediate-range ballistic missile target, the kind Iran and North Korea have been developing. The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) confirms ...