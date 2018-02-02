Something seems to have gone awry with the latest Raytheon Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block 2A intercept tests in Hawaii. It was meant to be the final developmental test of the upsized anti-ballistic exoatmospheric interceptor, and the first from a land-based Aegis Ashore facility. It would have also been the SM-3 Block 2A’s first shot against an intermediate-range ballistic missile target, the kind Iran and North Korea have been developing. The Missile Defense Agency (MDA) confirms ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Did Raytheonâ€™s Supersized Interceptor Fail Aegis Ashore Test?" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.