Boeing took more than seven years to develop the 787; Airbus needed eight for the A350. So Chinese and Russian partners, with less experience than the Westerners, seemed suitably conservative a year ago when they launched the Craic CR929 into a 10-year development program. They are no longer so conservative: The schedule has been compressed by 20%, with the initial delivery now due in 2025 following a first flight in 2023. The CR929 will feature extensive use of electrically driven systems ...