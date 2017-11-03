China Southern Airlines may not be reaching for the door, but it is at least casting a sideways glance in that direction. The SkyTeam member, now partly owned by Oneworld mainstay American Airlines, has raised with managers the possibility of leaving the alliance. In plans for cooperation with American, the Chinese carrier has also sought to increase its non-SkyTeam codesharing—specifically, with Oneworld members—beyond allowable limits. China Southern’s top management ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"China Southern Assesses Value Of SkyTeam, Option Of Leaving" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.