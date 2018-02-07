Probably no one close to China’s commercial turbofan program ever believed the engine could enter service in 2020. And probably no one who understands the enormous challenges facing Aero Engine Corp. of China (AECC) is surprised that development of the engine, the CJ-1000, is already running about three years behind a schedule set in 2011. Still, considerable progress has been made. AECC, China’s state aero-engine company, has built the first test turbofan for the program, which ...