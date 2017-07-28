It is no surprise that a report on the first collision tests between consumer unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and manned aircraft does not make for pleasant reading. Windscreens on both helicopters and airliners are at risk of critical damage if struck by drones, according to trials jointly commissioned by the UK’s Department for Transport, Military Aviation Authority and the British Airline Pilots Association. They revealed that consumer drones can “cause significantly more ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"British Drone Collision Trials Spur Critical Damage Fears" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.