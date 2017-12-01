Britain is gearing up to receive the first of its Lockheed Martin F-35 Joint Strike Fighters in-country during the summer of 2018. Nine of the fighters should arrive just in time for the Royal Air Force (RAF) to mark its centenary during official celebrations in July—a feel-good moment for the RAF and the Royal Navy, which have teamed to operate the F-35 jointly. But the UK Defense Ministry is facing scrutiny about whether it can fully afford the commitments it made during the ...