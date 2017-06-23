It has been 14 years since Boeing last discussed an all-new airliner at the Paris Air Show and, in keeping with the soaring temperatures at this year’s event, the unveiling of the first basic details of the company’s proposed new midsize airplane (NMA) was one of the exhibition’s hottest topics. However, unlike the 2003 Paris Air Show, when Boeing already was naming key suppliers for what then was called the 7E7, the stage is far from being set so neatly for the embryonic ...