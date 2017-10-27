Privately owned Blue Origin completed a successful first hotfire of a full-scale, methane-fueled BE-4 rocket engine that is expected to not only power Blue’s fleet of reusable orbital New Glenn vehicles but also replace the Russian-made engines used by United Launch Alliance (ULA) boosters. “This was the first time we lit the full engine, and we actually had the test run to duration. This was not anticipated: There are a lot of sensors on that engine that could have redlined, ...
