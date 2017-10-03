The next-generation tiltrotor that Bell Helicopter says should replace the 1970s-era UH-60 Black Hawk is about to take flight in Amarillo, Texas. The U.S. Army operates approximately 2,300 Sikorsky Black Hawks, and hundreds more are either flying or in development for the Navy, Air Force, U.S. Special Operations Command and dozens of militaries around the world. Looking at what comes next, the Army is considering revolutionary new rotorcraft designs from AVX Aircraft Co., Bell, Karem ...