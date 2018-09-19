Air China, though content to stay at Beijing Capital International Airport, still wants a piece of the action at the Daxing facility that is scheduled to open next year. China Eastern Airlines, ordered to move to Daxing, hopes to keep its lucrative services at Capital. But China Southern Airlines plans to double down on Daxing. Construction of Beijing Daxing International Airport, as the facility was named on Sept. 14, is on schedule; opening is due in September 2019. With just 12 months to ...