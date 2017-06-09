To see how Airbus imagines its future, look at its new headquarters building: It appears to be transparent with its glass facade, and its interior design is almost futuristic. Senior executive offices have a view across the two runways of Toulouse airport and the legacy Airbus commercial aircraft production hangars. But it is a long walk from where the key executives reside to the rest of the workforce. On the other side of the building is the parking spot for CEO Tom Enders’s private ...