Guillaume Faury had a message to deliver, to highlight how close Airbus is to its customers and how important that relationship is. But after a long day at the International Air Transport Association (IATA) annual general assembly, hardly anyone was listening at an Airbus-sponsored June 4 evening reception, and so Faury was visibly eager to get off the stage as soon as he could. The rocky start for the new president of Airbus’ commercial aircraft unit was not just limited to airline ...