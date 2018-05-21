Airbus is introducing “harmonized” symbology on primary flight displays (PFD)—centering on a flightpath vector and, for the first time, an energy cue—and is encouraging airlines to use it. Starting with the A350-1000, each aircraft will have the capability, although use of it, for now, will be left up to the flight crew. The move underscores the difficulty of imposing non-mandatory safety improvements on scores of pilots who may have ingrained working ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Airbus Introduces HUD Symbology On Primary Flight Display" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.