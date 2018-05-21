Airbus is introducing “harmonized” symbology on primary flight displays (PFD)—centering on a flightpath vector and, for the first time, an energy cue—and is encouraging airlines to use it. Starting with the A350-1000, each aircraft will have the capability, although use of it, for now, will be left up to the flight crew. The move underscores the difficulty of imposing non-mandatory safety improvements on scores of pilots who may have ingrained working ...