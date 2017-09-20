The demise of NASA’s Cassini spacecraft, which ended its 13-year study of the Saturn system on Sept. 15, leaves a void in the exploration of the outer Solar System that will take a decade or longer to fill. NASA’s Juno spacecraft, which loops around Jupiter’s poles every 53.5 days, is now the only robotic probe orbiting a planet beyond Mars, and it is slated to operate for just another 10 months. If Juno remains healthy and if the budget allows, the mission to ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"After Cassini, Outer Solar System Is Falling Silent" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.