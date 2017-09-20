The demise of NASA’s Cassini spacecraft, which ended its 13-year study of the Saturn system on Sept. 15, leaves a void in the exploration of the outer Solar System that will take a decade or longer to fill. NASA’s Juno spacecraft, which loops around Jupiter’s poles every 53.5 days, is now the only robotic probe orbiting a planet beyond Mars, and it is slated to operate for just another 10 months. If Juno remains healthy and if the budget allows, the mission to ...