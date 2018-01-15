Connect With Us
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Aviation Week & Space Technology, January 15, 2018

January 15, 2018 Volume 180 issue 2

Military Space

Jan 9, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Rocket Companies Vying For U.S. Air Force Investment   1

Companies such as Blue Origin, Orbital ATK, SpaceX and United Launch Alliance are jostling to be a part of the future U.S. military spacelift market. Photo: Orbital ATK...More

First Take

Jan 12, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

First Take (Jan. 15, 2018)  

Our roundup of the main aerospace and defense stories making the news this week....More

An Appreciation

Jan 11, 2018
Commentary
Aviation Week & Space Technology

An Appreciation: John Young, 1930-2018   17

He walked on the Moon, commanded the inaugural shuttle mission and was the first person to fly on six space missions. He also headed NASA’s astronaut office and was an outspoken advocate for astronaut safety....More

Cargo Market

Jan 10, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Booming E-Commerce Sector Drives Air Cargo Demand  

Though belly capacity increasingly helps meet the demand, there is still a need for widebody freighters....More
Jan 11, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Cargo Narrowbody Conversions Fit Operator Efficiency Needs  

Demand is strong for converting the newer narrowbody aircraft for cargo use, but supply can be a problem....More

Unmanned Aircraft

Jan 12, 2018
article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Boeing HorizonX Tests Disruption Strategy With Cargo UAV  

Boeing HorizonX, formed to bring in disruptive ideas from both outside and inside, has its first internally developed innovation, an unmanned cargo aircraft....More

Technology

Jan 9, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Bell Unveils Air Taxi Approach With Cabin Demo  

Visitors to Bell Helicopter’s booth at the CES consumer electronics show in Las Vegas will get a taste of flying in an air taxi....More
Jan 9, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

French Region Supports Safran’s Hydrogen Fuel-Cell Effort  

For onboard electric power, hydrogen fuel cells are serious competitors against batteries....More
Jan 12, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Drone-makers Riff On The Quadcopter Form At CES  

While the consumer drone world attempts variations on the quadcopter form, the software and sensors are what will lead to something bold....More
Jan 11, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Peregrine Falcons Inspire Counterdrone Thinking  

Studies show missile guidance law closely mimics how peregrine falcons track and catch their prey in flight....More
Jan 8, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Researchers Combine Actuators, Smart Materials To Morph Wing   26

Researchers have made significant progress with morphing wings, bringing the long-sought dream of copying birds on how to achieve aerodynamics closer to reality....More
Jan 8, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

The Week In Technology, Jan. 8-12, 2018  

SureFly ready to fly; CityAirbus powers up; HopFlyt takes flight; UAV power options; 3D printing scales up...More

Commercial Aviation

Jan 9, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

U.S. Experts Split On Drivers Of Airline Safety Record   27

U.S.-based passenger airlines haven’t suffered a fatal accident since 2009, but industry safety experts don’t agree on the reason why....More
Jan 8, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Sichuan Airlines Helps Chengdu’s Long-Haul Ambitions  

Now officially designated as China’s fourth intercontinental gateway, Chengdu looks forward to having more than 20 intercontinental long-haul routes this year....More
Jan 9, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Shuster Retirement Could Aid FAA, Airport Boosters   6

A retirement decision by a key congressman who has been pushing so-called privatization of the U.S. ATC system may spell the demise of that effort....More

Space

Jan 12, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Falcon Heavy To Become World’s Most Powerful Operational Rocket  

Fit checks for the triple-core booster, a practice propellant load and finally one or more static test fires will pave the way for long-awaited debut flight...More
Jan 11, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Analysts Disagree About Classified Sat Zuma’s Fate  

The Falcon 9-launched satellite is rumored to have reentered after what SpaceX says was a successful launch....More

Defense

Jan 8, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Hey, Siri, How Do You Fly An F-35?   20

The U.S. Air Force is looking at leveraging virtual reality and artificial intelligence to transform pilot training....More
Jan 12, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Japan Plans Aegis Ashore, Standoff Missiles, Maybe F-35Bs   1

Perhaps the most significant change to Japanese military policy will be breaking the iron ratios by which the armed forces share the defense budget....More
Sergey Malgavko/Sputnik
Jan 10, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Uncertainty Surrounds Turkey’s Air And Missile Defense Vision   5

The Russian S-400 deal is signed, but Ankara is continuing to pursue joint European air defense studies....More
Jan 12, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Russian Forces In Syria Thwart First Swarming Drone Strike  

Thirteen improvised systems, each carrying 10 small bombs, were launched against the Khmeimim Air Base. Russian units took control of six and shot down seven....More
Jan 11, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Kratos Expands Target Drone Business  

After doubling production last year, Kratos' target drone business is set for another expansion after capturing the Army’s MQM-107 replacement program....More
Jan 11, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

The Week in Defense, Jan. 11-18, 2018   1

Japan moves ahead with potential purchase of SM-3 Block 2A, U.S. Army takes first step to buying new Airbus Lakota helos, new questions about Indonesia’s AW101 purchase and Mexico considers U.S. weapons for its ships....More

Up Front

Jan 12, 2018
Commentary
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Opinion: Trump’s Unremarkable Defense Playbook   1

If the defense budget wins enough support to pass, it would represent an increase of only about 2% over the Obama baseline....More

Going Concerns

Jan 10, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Retirees, Shareholders Big Winners Of New U.S. Tax Law  

Shareholders of public A&D companies have always been expected to benefit from U.S. tax law changes, but another list of potential winners is emerging....More

Leading Edge

Jan 12, 2018
Commentary
Aviation Week & Space Technology

AeroVironment's Stratospheric Satellites Persistence Pays Off  

Fifteen years after it first tried to market solar-powered high-altitude UAVs, AeroVironment signs development deal for “pseudo-satellites.”...More

The Launchpad

Jan 11, 2018
Commentary
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Cutting Bureaucracy To Meet Cape Canaveral's Aggressive Launch Goal  

“We have to move at the speed of business, not the speed of bureaucracy,” says 45th Space Wing Commander Wayne Monteith....More

Airline Intel

Jan 10, 2018
Commentary
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Airbus Faces Dilemma As It Looks At Next Development Options   20

As Airbus takes control of the Bombardier C Series, there is no clarity about the manufacturer’s next moves....More

Editorial

Jan 10, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Opinion: A Poison Pill for Defense?  

The U.S. tax code received a needed major revamp, but one great concern is the manner in which it will be paid for—and what that could mean for defense budgets going forward....More
Jan 12, 2018
Commentary
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Opinion: SpaceX Is An Engine Of Progress  

The company has pushed longstanding government contractors to rethink how they do business, move to drive down costs and improve quality to remain competitive....More

Feedback

Jan 12, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Letters From Our Readers (Jan. 15, 2018)  

Readers responded to nearly every article in the Aerospace & Defense 2018 edition. Topics include military outlooks for Canada, Turkey and Russia; the F-35; progress in civil and military engines; and MRO spending....More

Who's Where

Jan 12, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

New Positions, Promotions, Honors And Elections (January 15, 2018)  

Aviation Partners Boeing has promoted Mike Stowell to president and CEO from executive vice president and chief technology officer. He succeeds Bill Ashworth, who is leaving the company....More

Aerospace Calendar

Jan 12, 2018
Article
Aviation Week & Space Technology

Aerospace Calendar And Aviation Week Events (Jan. 15, 2018)  

Upcoming aviation and aerospace industry events and Aviation Week Network events...More
