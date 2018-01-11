Fusing the 20th century’s love of rockets and computers, guided missiles iterated on a simple concept with complex calculations. Designers quickly settled on a guidance law under which the missile’s turn rate is proportional to the angular rate at which the line of sight between attacker and target changes. This is called proportional navigation. Without realizing it, the developers of those missiles mapped out an ancient hunting pattern, the flightpaths used by peregrine ...
