Qatar Typhoon Negotiations Nearing an End BAE Systems officials have revealed that negotiations with Qatar to purchase 24 Eurofighter Typhoons are moving to the next stage. “We think it is a good deal, they think it is a good deal, now it is purely down to the right window to get that signed,” says Chris Boardman, the managing director of BAE’s military air and information division. Doha signed a statement of intent with the UK in September to purchase the fighter jet as ...