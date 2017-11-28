After complaints by Air Combat Command about a commercial aircraft-based J-Stars platform not being survivable against sophisticated missile threats, should the U.S. Air Force then reconsider another plan to buy 10 business jets for the Compass Call electronic attack mission?
Having wrapped up its enterprise-level review of multidomain command-and-control, the U.S. Air Force is embarking on a comprehensive study of electronic warfare systems needed to prevail in a 21st century peer ...
