Malaysia Airlines Bhd. (MAB) is moving closer to completing major widebody aircraft deals, as the carrier continues to realign its fleet to support its restructuring efforts. MAB is midway through one of the airline industry’s most ambitious turnaround projects. While the airline appears to be on track toward meeting its goal of returning to profitability in 2018, there are still significant fleet changes MAB wants to make to achieve its optimal structure. The carrier phased out its ...