Volker Galla, chief technology officer at Heinkel, says the SkyLeaf is a “moveable plate, like a flat screen” so it is flush to the bulkhead wall when not in use. For takeoff and landing, the base plate must be elevated above the parent’s head to meet safety regulations, but at cruising altitude it can be lowered down to enable eye contact between parent and child.

“This is something new that does not exist at the moment,” says Galla. Some airlines currently provide an infant chair or shoebox-style unit which can be strapped onto a table that pulls down from the bulkhead wall. However, the child must be taken out and carried on the parent’s lap during takeoff and landing and when the fasten seatbelt signs are switched on.

SkyLeaf is not yet certified for use, and Heinkel is looking for an airline customer that will give it an incentive to begin the certification process.