Podcast: Boeing’s 737 MAX 8: How It Flies and When Will It Fly?

The first revamped Boeing narrowbody – the 737-8 – is scheduled to be delivered to launch customer Malindo Air later this month. But the schedule hit a snag this week after Boeing paused the flight test program owing to engine issues.

Last month, Aviation Week pilot Fred George strapped into the left seat of the updated version of the world’s best-selling jetliner. Listen in as he discusses the flight and technical upgrades. Also, our senior editor and resident Boeing expert Guy Norris breaks down the status of the flight test program and on-going inspections of the Leap-1B engines.

