The U.S. Air Force’s hunt for a next-generation military trainer aircraft is seemingly a cost shootout between Boeing and Lockheed Martin, with Leonardo DRS as the underdog. But as the government reviews industry submissions for the T-X Advanced Pilot Training program and scrolls through hard drives full of flight data ahead of a down-select this fall, Leonardo DRS CEO Bill Lynn is confident his company’s M-346 Master-based T-100 proposal is a solid contender with every chance of ...