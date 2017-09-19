Boeing and Northrop Grumman have been selected for the initial phase of the U.S. Air Force's Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) nuclear missile program.
NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland—Boeing has assembled a non-exclusive supply base of 22 firms supporting its next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile program for the U.S. Air Force. In an interview here at the Air, Space & Cyber conference on Sept. 19, Boeing’s Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) Program Manager Frank McCall said his team wants to maintain a broad supply base leading up to the downselect for the $5-7 billion development phase in 2020. “Our ...
