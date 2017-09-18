Connect With Us
Aviation Week Flies With The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

Sep 18, 2017  | Aviation Week & Space Technology
ANDREWS AFB – Aviation Week’s Pentagon Editor Lara Seligman flew in the backseat of U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds F-16 Sept. 13 for an up-close-and-personal look at the Thunderbirds’ show routine. "We got a little dizzy doing a quadruple aileron roll, flew upside-down during the inverted-to-inverted pass, pushed through the intense, high-G “max-turn half Cuban eight,” and more," said Lara. 

Watch as Lara joins Thunderbird Number 7 Lt. Col. Kevin Walsh, a career F-16 pilot, as he runs through the Thunderbirds’ best-known maneuvers one-by-one in the skies over the eastern United States. This is Walsh's last year with the Thunderbirds - next up he is hoping to become squadron commander at Osan AFB, Korea.  

