Aerospace has always played a long game. Aircraft and systems can take decades to develop and serve for decades more. But the industry is having to learn to cope with short plays and unconventional tactics to hit the emerging political curveballs. As the new year begins, it is already hard to predict how 2017 will end. The U.S. has elected a president who does not follow established protocols. The UK has voted to leave the EU after more than 40 years. Governments across ...