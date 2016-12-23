Brazil and its defense sector are coming off another year of internal turmoil. After 2015’s economic challenges, 2016 brought political ones, with the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff and a corruption scandal involving the nation’s largest aerospace company, Embraer. Still in a rebuilding mode, the nation has pledged a 20-year freeze on budget increases, but the defense-spending spigot has not been turned off entirely. Brazil was on track to spend $24.5 billion on its ...