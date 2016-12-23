Lockheed Martin’s F-35 stole the show in 2016, with the fifth-generation fighter’s international debut in the Netherlands and UK and the U.S. Air Force’s milestone declaration that its F-35A is ready for combat. The Joint Strike Fighter (JSF) will continue to draw focus in 2017, as international partners and customers begin to receive their first jets in-country. Driven primarily by demand for the F-35, Lockheed Martin is dominating the Western fighter market as the line ...