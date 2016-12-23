Until recently, Brazil was one of the hottest air transport markets anywhere, with staggering growth recorded by almost all players. But a perfect storm of political, economic and social turmoil has left its airline industry in deep-crisis mode. Consequently, airlines in Brazil are seeking ways to access fresh capital or consolidate. The country’s GDP is expected to shrink by 3.5% in 2017, after more than two years of contraction. When the sector saw reasonable demand levels through ...
