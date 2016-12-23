The aircraft aftermarket is on the verge of a renaissance—in which computing power, analytics, partnership prowess and innovative spirits are converging to translate data into more powerful predictive tools. Cloud storage is abundant, sensor prices keep decreasing and powerful data analytics platforms like IBM’s Watson and GE’s Predix are ramping up. And now, more affordable ways to stream data off the aircraft—more quickly—are coming into ...
