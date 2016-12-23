2016 World Conflict Guide: Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific

2016 World Conflict Guide: Africa, the Americas and Asia-PacificDec 23, 2016
Islamist terrorist attacks are growing around the world, from the U.S. to Africa and Bangladesh. At the same time, China is expanding its influence in the Asia-Pacific and making its neighbors nervous. And relations between nuclear players Pakistan and India have grown worse, with a series of cross-border strikes along the line of control that separates the two nations. See also: 2016 World Conflict Guide: Arctic, Europe, Middle East
