2016 World Conflict Guide: Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific
2016 World Conflict Guide: Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific

Dec 23, 2016
Islamist terrorist attacks are growing around the world, from the U.S. to Africa and Bangladesh. At the same time, China is expanding its influence in the Asia-Pacific and making its neighbors nervous. And relations between nuclear players Pakistan and India have grown worse, with a series of cross-border strikes along the line of control that separates the two nations. See also: 2016 World Conflict Guide: Arctic, Europe, Middle East

