Japan’s defense ministry and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) are working on a bonding technology that would largely eliminate fasteners from aircraft structures, thereby greatly reducing weight. The work is part of research for a possible indigenous or internationally developed aircraft to meet Japan’s Future Fighter requirement. The ministry’s technology organization, the Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency (ATLA), is undertaking the work and reported its ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Japan Works On Extensive Bonding Of Fighter Parts" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.