With its membership scattered across Asia Pacific, the Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA) has special challenges communicating not only amongst its members but also with developing a clear message that promotes a united front.

Enter Amy Yang, well known in the industry for developing marketing and PR campaigns that have supported VistaJet’s recent double-digit yearly growth in Asia, making the region one of VistaJet’s fastest growing markets. She has joined AsBAA’s Board of Governors on a volunteer basis to advise and oversee its public relations capabilities, media relations, marketing and business development.

A united front and clear message from the industry will help AsBAA tackle increasing problems with airport congestion and infrastructure. There is a long road ahead to change the common perception that business jets are just for the rich and famous, and that’s where Yang’s skills in dealing with the media are expected to play a role.

AsBAA would like to emulate the relentless and successful “No Plane, No Gain” campaign waged by the National Association of Business Aviation in helping shape the environment for business aviation in the U.S. “They do a fantastic job,” says Yang.

She would like members to play a larger role, especially in educating their local media. AsBAA will develop tools to help them put the best face forward, and could suggest which journalists and media outlets to deal with.

Yang notes a perception among some in the business aviation that to communicate with each other is tantamount to sharing competitive secrets. That needn’t be the case. “We can compete and communicate,” she says, in working together to promote business aviation as an industry.

She hopes to strengthen communication with the membership through tools such as social media, and says members can reach out through AsBAA’s resources. These include events that promote networking while often having a social aspect, too.

“We have more events planned throughout Asia,” she says. “It’s snowballing.”