HNA Group business aviation unit Deer Jet has launched two packaged-service products, one for aircraft operation and another for ground handling.

Deer Jet Care Plus is a discounted alternative to customers’ buying aircraft-operation services separately, says a spokesman for the company, which regards it as a premium product. It packages such activities as maintenance, interior management, valuations, flight-plan applications and provision of backup aircraft.

Deer Jet is China’s largest business aviation company.

Its second new package product is the Deer Jet FBO membership card, covering the use of the company’s ground-handling services at 17 Chinese airports, including those at which it has fixed bases of operations (FBOs).

Deer Jet has FBOs at Shenzhen, Sanya, Haikou, Nanning, Xian, Hangzhou, Guilin and Changsha.

As part of this effort at promoting its ground-handling business, Deer Jet is also using the common retailing technique of awarding customers with loyalty points for their spending.