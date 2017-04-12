It’s a showstopper when the CEO’s iPhone stops working in flight. Or the screen goes blank during that vital video conference. What’s a flight attendant to do? Call IT? But the connection’s gone.

Enter SatCom Direct, which is launching the industry’s first Crewmember Network and Connectivity Training certificate program, called aeroCNCT or “aero connect.” Armed with that certificate, the crew member stands a far better chance of winning eternal praise from the CEO for fixing a problem. The course has been created to support industry professionals that work with, or are responsible for, connectivity during flight.

“Staying connected has become an essential part of any flight as principals and customers expect systems to work. AeroCNCT is designed to demystify the network and ensure crew has the confidence and familiarization to fix basic technical issues inflight,” says Mark Mata, director of training at SD. “It will make their lives easier while providing a better connectivity experience for the passengers onboard.”