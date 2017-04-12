More charter flights arrived in China last year from the Russian Federation than from anywhere else in the world, while the most popular destination from China was the U.S.

That’s unchanged from the previous year, according to Avinode, a leading online marketplace for buying and selling air charters. It collected the data from all charters arranged through its system.

The top five destinations last year for charters from China were: the U.S., Russian Federation, Georgia, Hong Kong and Japan, while inbound charters originated from the Russian Federation, the U.S., Hong Kong, Kazakhstan and Italy, Avinode says.

For 2015, the top five destinations were the U.S., the Russian Federation, Hong Kong, Qatar and the UK, and the top five originating countries were the Russian Federation, the U.S., Hong Kong, the UK and Italy.

This may be the best analysis available, as a survey last year of charter customers by Hong Kong-based business aviation consultancy Asian Sky Group found that 73% of the respondents contact an operator for chartering solutions, while the remaining 27% contact a broker.