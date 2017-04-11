More than 70% of all new Rolls-Royce deliveries are enrolled in CorporateCare.

More than 2,000 Rolls-Royce-powered business jets are now enrolled in the company’s CorporateCare engine maintenance program, which brings “gold-plated” support and service to operators anywhere in the world.

That’s up from 550 aircraft in 2005, with the program adding momentum over the last decade. Today, over 70% of new Rolls-Royce-powered business jet deliveries are enrolled, and CorporateCare has a 70% market share versus other companies that offer pay-by-hour support, says Stephen Friedrich, VP for sales and marketing of civil small and medium engines. Aircraft covered include Gulfstreams, Bombardier Globals, Embraer Legacy and Cessna Citation X models.

Operators pay a fixed cost-per-flying-hour fee for a comprehensive range of scheduled and unscheduled engine maintenance events and benefits. To support an expanding business jet fleet, Rolls-Royce has more than 70 authorized service centers around the world, seven parts distribution centers (including Hong Kong and Singapore), 50 to 60 experts in a central engine support center, and mobile support teams that can fly anywhere.

The result? Some 98% of all engine-related AOGs (aircraft on ground issues) are resolved with 24 hours, with a current trend of 22 hours, says Friedrich, who is quick to note there are not many AOGs when one considers there are 6,500 Rolls-Royce business jet engines in service.

To show the lengths that Rolls-Royce will go, Friedrich tells the story of hiring a C-130 transport aircraft to fly a leased engine and mobile repair team to British Columbia, Canada, where they replaced the engine on a business jet before the owner and his party returned from fishing in the wilderness. The cost to an owner without CorporateCare would have been sky-high, he says.

Friedrich notes that buyers are very risk-averse – they want to transfer the financial risk of maintenance, and CorporateCare takes that on.

There are additional benefits, Friedrich notes, in that aircraft enrolled in the program sell faster and retain higher residual values. “Our analysis shows that aircraft enrolled in CorporateCare sell twice as quickly as those outside the program,” he says.