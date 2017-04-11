Plans to make the under-utilized Zhuhai Airport a business aviation reliever for congested Hong Kong – they are only minutes apart by air – are making progress.

The Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA), which has been central in negotiating for Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) services to be made available at Zhuhai, reports that initial trials for the CIQ have been extended for another six months by local and government agencies, including the CAAC

Now AsBAA is working with the Hong Kong and Zhuhai authorities to reduce the 7-10 days it takes to get a permit to fly between the two, says AsBAA Chairman Charlie Mularski.

The vision is to drop off passengers at Hong Kong and park the business jet at Zhuhai, or fly into Zhuhai as an alternate and catch a helicopter to Hong Kong. But neither is happening yet.

Mularski and AsBAA flew a commemorative helicopter flight to Zhuhai from Hong Kong during November’s Airshow China, creating new low-level air routes that could be used in the future.

Just a handful of business jets have used Zhuhai to date, but many are deterred by the permit processes.

“We can help relieve the Hong Kong crisis by using Zhuhai. We must show the world it can be done,” says Mularski. He is also regional vice president APAC for trip planner and flight services company Universal Weather and Aviation, Inc.