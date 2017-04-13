London City Airport is promoting itself as a destination for flights from Asia Pacific and China.

While one immediately thinks of its challenging 5.5-degree steep approach, for which pilots and aircraft need special certification, and a short 1,500 m available for takeoff that prevents full-fuel, full-payload departures, LCY claims advantages over rivals TAG Farnborough, London Luton, Stansted and Biggin Hill.

As with real estate, it is location, location, location. LCY is half or less the travel time from other airports to London’s popular W1 (Mayfair) or SW1 (Kensington), which are the final destinations for the majority of passengers.

“We already have the Global 6000 and Falcon 7X operating into LCY direct from Asia,” says Nick Rose, manager for business aviation at LCY. He expects the Gulfstream G650 will also be qualified in the near future; the Falcon 8X recently received approval.

He is here at the show spreading the message, and evidently people listen. “At our last visit to ABACE we talked to a potential customer who had recently purchased a Global 6000, As a result of that conversation the crew went through the training procedure and he is now a regular visitor to LCY,” says Rose.

This year he is talking up the separate, self-contained London City Jet Center, which he claims “offers a superior passenger experience” with just 90 seconds from aircraft to car door, including immigration clearance.

To encourage traffic to London City, the Jet Center has launched a year-long reward program for brokers who book it as a destination. It is also offering a pricing initiative to charter flights that will be competitive with other London airports.