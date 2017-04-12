Jinggong Global Jet Co. Ltd reports strong demand for its first aircraft fully available for charter, a Falcon 2000EX EASy that it began operating with the launch of the company last year.

It has now expanded into aircraft management with a Falcon 7X that has been added to its AOC (Air Operator Certificate).

Flexibly-based in Hangzhou International Airport, the 2000EX operates in the Asian Region and internally in China, and is expanding its availability to long-range trips worldwide.

“The aircraft is flying almost every day; we are quite amazed by the continuous demand,” says Bjorn Naberhuis, Vice President for Business Development.

“We are also seeing a large variety of clients: alongside the Chinese market, the U.S. and Asia-Pacific region are large consumers of flight hours today.”

With two offices in China and one in Hong Kong, a true understanding of the local market mechanisms and an extensive knowledge of the country’s culture and expectations, Jinggong Global Jet has been able to approach VIP clients and increase its visibility on a large scale,” says Jenny Chen, General Manager Assistant. “When targeting a specific niche clientele like ours, the best promotion remains word of mouth, and even more so in this region.”