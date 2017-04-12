Chinese operator Jiangsu Jet Co. Ltd. is the first customer in China for Aspire 200 satellite communications system. It has integrated it with a Honeywell Ovation Select cabin management system on a Bombardier CRJ200, marking the first time that Aspire 200 has been installed and certified on a business aircraft owned by a Chinese operator.

“Enabling passengers and crew to stay connected with their businesses on the ground will help business jet operators better meet their customers’ expectations,” says Andy Gill, senior director, Business and General Aviation, Asia Pacific, for Honeywell Aerospace.

The Aspire 200 system brings reliable and fast data services to business aircraft at rates up to 650 Kbps. It provides cabin voice and data services through Inmarsat’s SwiftBroadband satellite system to extend the full range of connectivity benefits. Passengers can use the system from the moment they board the aircraft. Honeywell’s Ovation Select is an all-digital, total cabin management system that allows passengers to control lighting and temperature, the water system, high-definition video and audio streaming, and in-flight Wi-Fi connections. It can seamlessly integrate the latest consumer electronics into the cabin, so passengers can simply carry them onboard and plug them in. Nearly 150 business aircraft worldwide have installed Ovation Select.