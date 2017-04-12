Asia’s first-time buyer has become a first-time seller as older business jets are traded in for newer or brand new models.

That, says David Dixon, President of Asia for aircraft sales, marketing and consulting firm Jetcraft, helps explain the growing market in the region for pre-owned business jets. It is, he says, a natural progression as a market matures.

But Asia-Pacific is also buying pre-owned aircraft as owners gain more confidence in stepping into their second or third business jet. “Some want the extra capability without paying the extra cash” for a brand new aircraft, he says. At the same time, heavy investment by the manufacturers in maintenance and customer service in the region tells buyers their pre-owned aircraft will receive world-class support.

Despite the worldwide slowdown in deliveries of new business jets, Jetcraft’s 2016 results were the best in the company’s 55-­year history, with Asia Pacific accounting for 20% of its transactions, on par with Europe.

Jetcraft sees continued, strong regional growth in key business aviation hubs such as Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore.

Greater China will remain active though constrained by limitations in infrastructure and the regulatory environment. “But headway is being made, and we continue to see transactions from Chinese buyers and sellers,” says Dixon, who has been in aircraft marketing and sales in the region for 30 years.

Jetcraft’s 10 Year Market Forecast predicts Asia Pacific will remain one of the most active of the emerging markets (and the third-largest business aviation market behind North America and Europe), accounting for 10% of 7,879 worldwide deliveries from 2016-2025 for a total of 789 aircraft.

With many completely new aircraft types coming to market in the next few years (Bombardier Global 7000, Gulfstream G500/600, Cessna Longitude, Falcon 8X), “perhaps more in a short period of time in the history of this business,” aircraft owners will be encouraged to upgrade to the newest and sell their existing aircraft to a new owner. “We see this as a great opportunity to boost activity in the region,” says Dixon.