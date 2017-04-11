Jet Aviation recently added a new hangar at Singapore. Now it needs another.

Jet Aviation is expanding its Asia-Pacific maintenance base in Singapore with a third hangar at Seletar Aerospace Park. When completed late this year the 3,850 square meter building, which can hold two Boeing Business Jets or five Gulfstream G650s, will boost Jet’s hangar capacity there to 11,650 square meters.

“We were quickly running out of space” as the fleet of ultra-long range, large-cabin aircraft in Asia-Pacific continues to grow, says John Riggir, Vice President and General Manager of Jet Aviation’s MRO and FBO facility in Singapore.

“We consider Singapore our major Asia-Pacific service hub, supporting heavy maintenance and large refurbishment projects, while our facilities in Hong Kong and (soon) in Macau offer immediate maintenance services right at the doorstep of the region’s largest market. We are certainly open to considering new locations in China and other places, where and when the right elements are presented,” says Riggir.

While several Chinese B-registered aircraft are coming to Seletar every month for maintenance, growth in demand for Jet’s services there is primarily from the rest of Asia-Pacific. “We support 13 different country registration requirements,” notes Riggir.

The new hangar will also double the space of Jet Aviation’s interiors shop to 860 square meters.