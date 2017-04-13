Japan has set ambitious targets to double foreign visitors to 40 million a year by the 2020 Olympics, and business aviation will play a role.

The goal behind the increased tourism target is to generate $8 billion in spending by overseas visitors to Japan by 2020. More of those with deep pockets would likely arrive by business jet if the nation’s airports were more welcoming to that mode of travel.

Today in Japan, business aviation takes a much lower priority at crowded airports than commercial airliners that carry many more people per landing, and slots can be difficult to obtain or refused altogether.

Now the Civil Aviation Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, working with other government agencies, is pushing the idea that business jets can bring a very high value per landing, especially in terms of economic development and growing business in Japan.

And so Japan is working hard to raise the priority of business aviation, making major and regional airports much easier for business jet to use. The Civil Aviation Bureau’s Shota Fukuzawa and Kenji Sakata are here at ABACE to describe recent progress.

The main and regional airports are moving at different speeds, but basically they are reducing the time needed to apply for slots, increasing the number of slots and the priority afforded business aviation, and increasing parking facilities. Some have added dedicated Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ), or added “Fast Track” for business jet travelers.

The opening in February of a new expressway around Tokyo makes it feasible to travel in the region from either Tokyo Narita or Haneda airports, and the government is considering utilizing them as a pair in developing business aviation strategy.

The movements of international business aviation in Japan have been increasing year by year and the annual average growth rate during the past five years was 12.6%. Last year it showed 10.4% increase compared to the previous year, with a 5% increase at Tokyo International Airport (HND) and a steady increase of 25.5% at Narita International Airport (NRT).

But these numbers come from what is still a small base. For example, Haneda has only 15 arrival slots per day (increased from four a day last year), and parking slots for 16 business aircraft (doubled from last year). However, these are considered sufficient to meet current demand.