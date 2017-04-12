Honeywell says it is uniquely positioned to be a one-stop shop for connectivity hardware and services through its GoDirect Cabin Connectivity service, which offers a comprehensive suite of communication services and solutions to deliver unparalleled connectivity and functionality.

Among them: access to more than a dozen GoDirect applications and services, as well as real-time TV, TV on demand, high-speed broadband internet, video conferencing, email and Voice over IP (VoIP).

This is the first time it has shown its GoDirect applications at ABACE.

The GoDirect suite gives pilots, operators and passengers direct access to Honeywell services including flight planning, weather information, maintenance services and in-flight Wi-Fi. By supporting cabin connectivity to flight support services and maintenance and service plans, GoDirect will help operators and pilots make smarter, faster and more cost-effective decisions, ultimately offering a safer, more productive and more enjoyable flying experience to passengers, Honeywell says.