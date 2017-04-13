A newly established unit in HNA Group’s business aviation empire has received its air operator’s certificate from the civil aviation authority of Guernsey, a British dependency in the English Channel.

The new company, Business Aviation Services Guernsey (BAS Guernsey), will initially operate the only VVIP Boeing 787-8 in the world available for charter, says Denzil White, chief executive of HNA’s Hongkong Jet.

The main business aviation company in the HNA Group is Deer Jet, the owner of Hongkong Jet, which in turn owns BAS Guernsey.

“We see this as a springboard into Europe,” White says, referring to the new company.

The 787 is under management for a client but will be available for charters, says Hongkong Jet Chief Operating Officer Dave Yip. Other aircraft will be added later, he says.

One factor in choosing Guernsey for registering the new company was the speed of the process, says White. The Guernsey registration service, 2-REG, needed just three months to process the application for BAS Guernsey. An aircraft can be registered in little more than a week.

2-REG presented the air operator’s certificate to BAS Guernsey here at ABACE.